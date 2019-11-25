Jason Segel and Sally Field are "secret agents" in the offbeat teaser for AMC's Dispatches From Elsewhere

Jason Sege l created and stars in AMC’s Dispatches From Elsewhere, an offbeat -looking spy series that appears to exist somewhere between David Fincher’s The Game and Bill Murray’s The Man Who Knew Too Little.

Sally Field and Andre “3000" Benjamin join Sege l in the series, playing everyday folks who become amateur “ secret agents ” as part of a meta-game that may or not be rooted in something more magical and sinister. The great Richard E. Grant also appears as an enigmatic presence at the center of the “ game.”

Dispatches From Elsewhere was announced as an anthology series last year, and it was also teased that the series would encompass some kind of interactive component for viewers. Mayhap it involves eating a picture of Jason Sege l? We hear that’s a thing now.

Read a full synopsis below:



The ten-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance – or perhaps it’s by design – when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.

No release date yet, but AMC promises a 2020 debut.