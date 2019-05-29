We all have our favorite epic Lip Sync Battles to look back on: Sir Ben Kingsley versus John Cho, Jimmy Fallon against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Devil Wears Prada foes (and real-life friends) Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. But this week LSB aims for a younger audience—much to the delight of co-host Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna, who is along for the ride with dad John Legend—as Jason Schwartzman takes on the one and only Big Bird.

In the preview video above, Schwartzman is a bit outclassed, unfortunately, as BB has backup with not only Cookie Monster as DJ but Elmo in the Fergie part of The Black Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling.” We don’t get to see what song Schwartzman is going to tackle, although he apparently will be doing so in a toy soldier-like red jacket and a jaunty white mustache. But we do get to see a charming pre-game interview between the LSB competitors in which Schwartzman, who made an appearance on Sesame Street in 2011 in an Iron Chef spoof, good-naturedly even helps Elmo with his fancy jacket.

Looks like a fun one, which you can check out yourself when it premieres tomorrow night at 10 p.m. Eastern on Paramount Network. Of course, the all-time LSB champion is Tom Holland doing Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” a reign we don’t expect to end any time soon.

