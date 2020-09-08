Ray Fisher and Jason Momoa Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

The saga of Cyborg actor Ray Fisher’s feud with Warner Bros. over what he referred to as “gross” and “abusive” behavior from reshoot director Joss Whedon on the set of Justice League after original director Zack Snyder dropped out has taken a surprising turn—though it’s not so much surprising that it happened at all as much as it is surprising that it took this long. Today, Fisher’s Justice League co-star Jason Momoa (Aquaman himself) has posted a photo of Fisher on his Instagram Story with a caption that says “#IStandWithRayFisher,” implying (since he gave no other information) that he supports his fellow actor in what Fisher has considered a “desperate and scattershot attempt” to discredit him.

Advertisement

This is especially noteworthy because this makes Momoa the first person involved with Justice League other than Zack Snyder (who, of course, wasn’t around when Joss Whedon was on set) to share a message of support for Fisher, which should lend some credence to Fisher’s allegations about misconduct on the Justice League set. This comes after Warner Bros. released a statement last week that suggested that Fisher was frustrated with how the studio was handling his character and claimed that he had refused to meet with the independent investigator that he insisted Warner Bros. hire to look into the allegations he had made about behavior on the Justice League set.

Advertisement

Fisher responded with a statement of his own, saying that he backed out of a Zoom meeting with the investigator after determining that they would answer “solely to Warner Bros. Pictures legal” and not parent company Warner Media, which he took as evidence that Warner Bros. is just doing all of this to save face and protect producer (and DC Comics big-shot) Geoff Johns. It’s unclear if Momoa’s word of support will impact what’s happening much, but Warner Bros. does have a lot invested in keeping him happy since there’s going to be an Aquaman sequel.

[via Variety]