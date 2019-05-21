Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Jason Mitchell, who turned heads with his portrayal of Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton, has been dropped by both his representation and a number of film and TV projects amidst allegations of misconduct. Though the nature of Mitchell’s offending behavior is unconfirmed, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Mitchell has been repeatedly accused of sexual harassment by Tiffany Boone, Mitchell’s co-star on Showtime’s The Chi. She reportedly felt so unsafe in his presence that her boyfriend, Dear White People’s Marque Richardson, was often on set during her scenes with him. Boone, it appears, was “among several actresses on the series who had issues with Mitchell.”

Mitchell, who also starred in films like Mudbound and Detroit, is said to have been dropped from both The Chi and Desperados, the latter an upcoming Netflix comedy starring Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp, and Robbie Amell. All three performers apparently had complaints about Mitchell, and he was recently replaced by New Girl’s Lamorne Morris. He’s also been dropped by his agency, UTA, and management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

As of this writing, neither Mitchell nor Netflix, Showtime, or Fox 21, which produces The Chi, have issued a response. The Chi is currently in the middle of its second season.