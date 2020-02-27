Photo : Netflix

Documentarian Alex Gibney (Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, Going Clear, The Inventor) is doing the lord’s work with Dirty Money, a Netflix docuseries that digs into just how comically evil the 1% truly is. The first season of the Gibney-produced series dug deep into payday loans and pharmaceutical corruption — not to mention our president’s history of shady dealings—and its follow-up will zero in on the Wells Fargo banking scandal and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case, among other depressing things.

Dirty Money’s biggest star in its second season, however, is another figure close to the president: Trump senior advisor Jared Kushner. In an episode directed by Dan DiMauro and Morgan Pehme—who helmed Netflix’s excellent Get Me Roger Stone—Dirty Money will pull back the curtain on the Kushner clan’s real estate practices, which are very, very bad.

Watch a trailer for the season below.

Dirty Money’s second season hits your queue on March 11. Below, read synopses for each of its six episodes.

The Wagon Wheel (Directed by Dan Krauss): This is the story of how one of the world’s most revered financial institutions, Wells Fargo, came to prize growth more than almost any other metric — and how that enormous drive for growth fostered a noxious culture that led employees to commit one of the most egregious episodes of consumer fraud in U.S. history. The Man at the Top (Directed by Zach Heinzerling): An inside look at how billions swindled from a Malaysian Sovereign Wealth fund — known as 1MDB — were used to line the pockets of an international cast of power players, including Hollywood celebrities, Goldman Sachs executives, and the highest members of the Malaysian government. Includes a rare sit-down with former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Slumlord Millionaire (Directed by Dan DiMauro and Morgan Pehme): Dirty Money pulls back the curtain on the real estate practices of Jared Kushner, son-in-law and close advisor to President Trump, with a focus on the tenants who have dared to expose the truth about Kushner’s real estate empire. Dirty Gold (Directed by Stephen Maing): Follows the life cycle of gold from illegal cartel mines in South America, to U.S. financial institutions and consumer products like our cell phones — and lives, and livelihoods, devastated along the way. Guardians, Inc. (Directed by Kyoko Miyake): The state guardianship system is a heart-wrenching, little-known and perfectly legal way to exploit vulnerable senior citizens. Those who, against their will, fall under guardianship can find their assets seized, bank accounts frozen, and even their homes taken away —often removing them from loving families who are trying to help. Dirty Money explores the brutal business of court-enforced guardianship, a practice that often devolves into lawful corruption and exploitation in desperate need of oversight and accountability. Point Comfort (Directed by Margaret Brown): Dirty Money digs deep into one of the world’s biggest plastics producers — FormosaPlastics. This story is a tale of corporate, regulatory, industry and scientific malfeasance. It challenges deeper assumptions taken for granted – that our FDA is there to protect us, that the EPA knows what it’s regulating, and that the plastics in our lives are actually making our lives easier.