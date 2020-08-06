He’s taller than this now, obviously, but the point still stands. Screenshot : YouTube

There have been a lot of questions raised in recent months about how the theater industry is eventually going to lure people back within its dark and spacious arms, ranging from our shared cultural love of watching Christopher Nolan blow shit up, all the way to our shared cultural love of watching old Harry Potter movies while sitting in air-conditioning . But what are you supposed to do if you’re operating the sort of theater where a re-run of Prisoner Of Azkaban just won’t fly, huh? What of the arthouse theaters? (Or at least their corporate-owned approximations? )

If you’re Regal (and its Cinema Art line of smaller theaters), you load up your lineup with a bunch of feel-good (or at least feel-something) classics , charging just 5 bucks a head for Trainspotting, La La Land, Call Me By Your Name, Slumdog Millionaire, and more—including two Wes Anderson features, 2014's The Grand Budapest Hotel, and 2012's Moonrise Kingdom. All of which sounds great, except for the part where it’s not at all clear that it’s actually safe for anybody to be back in the theater just yet—something Moonrise Kingdom star Jared Gilman noted today on social media.

You don’t normally see the stars of films advocating against people going to see them, but Gilman’s plea is pretty simple: As good as Moonrise Kingdom is (we named it No. 45 on our list of the best films of the decade) , it’s not worth dying over. Meanwhile, Regal has yet to state a formal date for its U.S. re-opening; the company had previously floated a hypothetical July 10 return, but that was clearly whimsical madness—and not the fun, “ fall in love on a secluded beach after getting into an arrow fight with Khaki Scouts” kind of whimsical madness.