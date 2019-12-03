Jar Jar actor Ahmed Best to host Star Wars game show on Disney+

Ahmed Best, the actor who played Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels, has been fairly vocal about just how hard it was for him to deal with the extremely vitriolic response he and his character received from Star Wars fans, even revealing last year that the backlash almost drove him to suicide. More recently, Best has made an effort to embrace the character, reprising the role of Jar Jar in a few Star Wars things over the years (including the Clone Wars TV show), and now Disney has even called him in to host a Star Wars-related game show on Disney+ called Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.

According to a press release, the series will be based around testing kids in the “core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery” with some “thrilling and fun obstacles” thrown in. Also, weirdly, the show will be set in the Star Wars universe, with Best playing a Jedi Master who— along with his droid sidekick, played by comedian Mary Holland—is trying to train young Jedi in the ways of the Force. In practice, that most likely means it will be some kind of Star Wars-branded version of Legends Of The Hidden Temple, with kids answering questions, running through some kind of awesome maze, and then failing to put together a monkey statue before being dragged off by temple guards—err, Stormtroopers.

(Though, if Disney is going to insist on setting this in the Star Wars universe, we have no choice but to point out that it has to take place before the great Jedi purge, during which almost all of the Jedi were killed, so it would have to be Order 66'd Clone Troopers dragging off this children.) Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge will be released on Disney+ at some point in 2020.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.