Japanese amusement park Yomuriland, like other notable parks across the world, doesn’t want to let a little pandemic get in the way of business. While we’re familiar with the way this sort of thing has functioned so far this year—like, say, the Evil Mouse Corp encouraging visitors not to cancel their vacation plans by offering extra, virus-spreading hours of operation—Yomuriland is taking things a bit further with a special package aimed at people who might like to work on a Ferris wheel instead of at home.



As CNN reports, the park began offering an “Amusement Workation” package last Thursday. For just ¥1,900 (about $18), “guests can set themselves up in a poolside ‘work booth’ complete with table, chairs, [and] wi-fi” and, most importantly, “spend up to one hour remote working from inside [the park’s] Ferris wheel, which is also wi-fi equipped.” The park, located in western Tokyo, “strongly” recommends wearing masks while visiting, which is really just good office etiquette, whether you’re in a cubicle or high up in the sky, ignoring the view and focusing instead on spreadsheets. So, so, so many spreadsheets .



Earlier this year, another Tokyo-area amusement park called Fuji-Q asked visitors to “scream inside your heart” rather than out loud while on rides in order to avoid spreading COVID-19. Now we see just how prescient that advice really was for anyone who may hope that Yomuriland will open their roller coasters up as part of the Amusement Workation package. After all, if your boss is leading a virtual meeting about important Q4 financials, you, like the implacable business men filmed illustrating Fuji-Q’s lesson, must know how to keep quiet during a worktime loop-de-loop.



