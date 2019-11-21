Janelle Monáe and a shushing ghost child star in cryptic first teaser for horror movie Antebellum

Teasers don’t get much more cryptic than this one for Antebellum, a 2020 thriller from the producers of Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Us.

A 9-1-1 call anachronistically unfolds against footage of what looks to be the pre-Civil War era, then gives way to a much more modern milieu that counts, among other things, a pale, shushing ghost child. Per a synopsis, Janelle Monáe stars as an author who “ finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.” Vague, but intriguing.

Advertisement

Antebellum is the debut feature from writing and directing team Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, who made a name directing the “Kill JAY-Z” video and the viral “Against The Wall” PSA featuring Michael K. Williams, Michael B. Jordan, and Danny Glover.

Gabourey Sidibe, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lang, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, and Jena Malone join Monáe, who will presumably bridge the past and the present when the movie opens on April 24, 2020.