Prince Harry and Dr. Jane Goodall Photo : Hitesh Makan ( National Geographic )

If after watching Netflix’s Tiger King, you’re still scratching your head wondering why more of the on-camera subjects aren’t under investigation, let this exclusive clip from a new documentary about one of the world’s most renowned conservationists be a palate cleanser. The two-hour special Jane Goodall: The Hope is part of National Geographic’s Earth Day (April 22) programming, and picks up where like Brett Morgen’s Jane left off to explore Dr. Goodall’s legacy after decades of wildlife conservation and animal advocacy. In this exclusive clip, Dr. Goodall’s pioneering work in the field of biology is lauded by contemporary scientists, as well as her message of hope: “Most scientists don’t talk about hope, and yet Jane does. Jane gives that human side to the rigorous science.”

Premiering later this month, this uplifting new documentary features a treasure trove of photographs and footage from Goodall’s life and travels, tracing her path from scientist to activist, with an eye on the obstacles she faced along the way. Goodall is also shown reaching out to future generations of scientists and advocates, reminding us that though the work is ongoing, so is the sense of optimism that it can be done .

Jane Goodall: The Hope will be simulcast on National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, and Nat Geo Mundo at 9 p.m. ET on April 22.