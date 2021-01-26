Photo : Rachel Luna ( Getty Images )

Awards season is determined to play out come hell or high COVID-19 rates, and apparently we’re just gonna keep playing along like this is all totally normal. With that in mind, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced Jane Fonda as the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille award at this year’s Golden Globes. The 78th annual awards show, which is set to air Sunday, February 28, live on NBC, will honor the 83 -year-old actress and activist whose decade-spanning career has included classic films like 9 To 5, Klute, Barbarella, and Coming Home. In addition to receiving two Academy Awards for Best Actress, Fonda has won seven Golden Globe awards and earned 15 nominations for her acting work. She’s also spent most of her life as a vocal activist dedicated to causes such as women’s and indigenous peoples’ rights, fair wages and workers’ rights, and the environment.



Fonda can be seen next opposite longtime friend Lily Tomlin in the seventh and final season of the Netflix series Grace & Frankie. The iconic actress remains very involved in activism, and is currently spearheading “Fire Drill Fridays,” a national movement to raise public awareness of the urgency of the climate crisis—which also served as the subject of her latest book, What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair To Action, released last fall.