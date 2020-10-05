Jane Fonda is working out with Shaq over Zoom to get you to vote

Jane Fonda in Exercise That Vote Screenshot : Instagram

At 82, Jane Fonda is more fit than any of us at The A.V. Club. While most of our gym memberships have lapsed, Fonda has apparently been keeping up her fitness by hosting Z oom workout classes for celebrities—or at least pretending to do so to get us all to vote. “Let’s Get Registered!!!!” the octogenarian posted on Instagram along with a video entitled “Exercise That Vote.” “We’re getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to exercise your right to vote. Many states have registration deadlines today so do not wait! Head to the link in my bio and check your registration status now! LET’S DO THIS!!!!!”

If the exclamation points weren’t proof enough, Fonda is really eager to get out the vote for the upcoming election. Channeling her popular ’80s workout videos, the Grace & Frankie star packaged her get-out-the-vote message as a fitness class attended by Kerry Washington, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Amy Schumer, Ken Jeong, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, and Shaq. (Though new mom Katy Perry takes things understandably easy compared to fiancé Bloom: “Okay so @orlandobloom and I have different views on what it means to get pumped these days,” Perry captioned her Instagram post of the video, “but whoever said pumping isn’t a sport... I’d like to twist their nipples clockwise for one week straight. ANYWAY I am going to exercise my right to vote!!!! Especially if @JaneFonda says I should. We’re getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to #ExerciseThatVote. Head to the link in my bio and check your registration status, because many state registration deadlines are happening today!!!”

Apparently exercise endorphins lead to exclamation points.

Remember to make your voting plan ASAP. And while you’re at it, fill out your census form.

