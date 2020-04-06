Photo : Amanda Edwards ( Getty Images )

Jane Fonda, not busy enough already with her work as an actor and climate activist, has also just started a TikTok account. Seeing an opportunity to attract people to important causes and maybe, just maybe start yet another career as a social media influencer, Fonda has launched her account with the return of her role as the 1980s’ foremost workout video host.



Fonda’s clip starts off as a straightforward revival of the famous Jane Fonda Workout video, the actor welcoming everyone to her TikTok while a caption tells viewers, “Google me.” Fonda leads us through some leg lifts, perfect for our quarantine-atrophied muscles, then abruptly stops the routine. The scene shifts to Fonda, no longer ready to help us tone our doughy inside-bodies, saying that “t here are too many workouts happening right now on television and on computers” and imploring us to join her to check out her online Fire Drill Fridays in order to “workout with me for the planet” and help address the ongoing climate crisis.



The virtual Fire Drill Fridays Fonda mentions are meant to act as a temporary replacement for the in-person protests the actor was regularly leading in Washington, D.C. before social isolation put this work on hold. Now, with everyone stuck inside, people can watch talks and attend digital rallies each Friday.



In terms of a viral bait-and-switch, Fonda’s first TikTok is more honorable than most. Viewers hoping for yet another ‘80s nostalgia project are roped in with the opportunity to have a familiar face get them in shape, but end up being asked to remember that, despite everything else, climate change is still an issue that warrants our attention. For anyone who feels cheated by the video, well, just know that Fonda could likely have bankrolled a surprise PSA from a singing Rick Astley instead of delivering the message herself. We’ve gotten off lightly.



