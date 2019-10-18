Jane Fonda again arrested at climate change protest, this time with Grace & Frankie co-star Sam Waterston

It’s been one week since Jane Fonda was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol building, where the 82-year old has promised to post up every Friday through the end of the year to protest the government’s refusal to address climate change. She turned up again today, this time with a friend a tow—her Grace And Frankie co-star Sam Waterston, 78, stood by her side.

“Scientists tell us the tipping point for catastrophe is only 11 years off,” Fonda says in the below video, which was posted t her Fire Drill Fridays Twitter account. “But there is still time if we move quickly and ambitiously to prevent the worst impacts, by beginning the transition off fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy now.”

After p hotos emerged of Fonda and Waterston cuffed and detained outside the Capitol, USA Today confirmed with Fire Drill Fridays that the two were indeed arrested.

“ I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created,” Fonda wrote on her personal website. “ I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore— and even worse— empower— the industries that are destroying our planet for profit. We can not continue to stand for this.”

See you next week, Jane. Will Lily Tomlin and Martin Sheen be joining you ?