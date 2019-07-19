Photo: Halloween

A sequel to Blumhouse’s wildly successful (if not particularly good) Halloween sequel was a foregone conclusion, but today they announced that their return to Haddonfield will apparently be a trilogy. Via Twitter, it’s been confirmed that two sequels are on the way. Called Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, they’ll be released in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

John Carpenter, helmer of the original 1978 Halloween, announced the news via Twitter, and the film’s official account did the same. The accompanying video makes it clear that Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode will be returning, which makes it a safe bet that we’ll also see Judy Greer’s Karen Strode and Andi Matichak’s Allyson Strode also return. How Michael Myers—who, we should add, is really fucking old now—got out of that flaming basement is anyone’s guess.

Anyways, Blumhouse’s Jason Blum confirmed that the original’s creative team, including director David Gordon Green and co-writer and producer Danny McBride, will return for the sequels. Carpenter will, too, presumably meaning that he’ll cook up some more must-hear scores.

The official release dates are October 16, 2020 for Halloween Kills and October 15, 2021 for Halloween Ends. That doesn’t give them a ton of time to overcomplicate the mythos just like the previous sequels did, but we’re sure the Curse Of Thorn or some such nonsense will inevitably arise.

