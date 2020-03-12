Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Jamie Foxx is desperate to return to Earth in the stunning trailer for Pixar's Soul

Shannon Miller
“Today started out as the best day of my life,” laments Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) to a stranger. Well, by “Joe Gardner” we mean a bespectacled, anthropomorphic ball of light representing his essence. Pixar’s next effort to terrorize our emotions, Soul, follows passionate music teacher and jazz musician Joe, who falls down a manhole moments after securing the gig of a lifetime. When he comes to, he finds that he is no longer with his body, but another soul waiting in line to enter the afterlife. In a desperate attempt to return to Earth, he links with a newly formed soul 22 (Tina Fey), who rightfully has their reservations about this rapidly declining, but sometimes wonderful dump.

“I already know everything about Earth and I want nothing to do with it,” 22 insists, prompting Joe to show the newbie just what makes life worthwhile, like pizza (which is a solid argument).

This is the first full trailer of Pixar’s next big project that we’ve seen since the teaser was released in November. Directed by Pete Docter (Inside Out, Up) and Kemp Powers (Star Trek: Discovery), Soul will be the first Pixar film to have a Black character as the lead. Joining Foxx and Fey are Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, and Daveed Diggs, with a score composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. As of right now, Soul is set to premiere June 19, 2020.

