Photo: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP (Getty Images), Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

Pixar’s ongoing efforts to make pre-teen children think about the fact that, really, we’re all just decaying meat on the way to the grave, took another grand step forward today, when the studio announced at D23 that its next feature—after early 2020-Shrek-a-like Onward—will be Soul, all about what happens after you die. (And yes, they already did that; no, no one seems to mind.) The film stars Jamie Foxx as a middle-aged music teacher who falls down a sewer manhole and dies—still less depressing than Up—and who finds himself wandering around as a soul, alongside a whole bunch of other presumably dead people, including Tina Fey.

Advertisement

The big takeaway here—besides, again, our rapidly onrushing deaths, and Pixar’s fervent desire to remind us of them—is how good this thing is likely to sound; besides Foxx and Fey, the film’s voice cast includes Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, and Daveed Diggs, with original music from Jon Batiste and a soundtrack from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The film is currently headed toward a June 19, 2020 release—unless of course someone involved dies, which they do all the time, because truly, we are all as CG-animated dust.