Image : Netflix

We may not be getting the full in-theater blockbuster experience any time soon (unless you’re out here risking life and limb for Star Wars) , but Netflix appears ready to pick up at least some of the slack with sci-fi action- thriller Project Power. The upcoming film stars Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who learn of a pill that gives superpowers to those who dare partake for five minutes. These supercharged pills are also potentially deadly, which is to be expected of something that can literally turn you into a ball of fire.



Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost directed Project Power, which premieres on Netflix August 14. Check out the trailer below.