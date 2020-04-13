Photo : Robin Marchant ( Getty Images )

Though it feels like it happened five years ago at this point, it was really only last month that Gal Gadot and a bunch of her celebrity friends attracted the ire of social media users around the globe for their (sometimes literally) tone-deaf rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” Now, even though it would be understandable to assume most people have already forgotten about the well-intentioned viral cringe-fest, Fifty Shades Of Grey actor Jamie Dornan has come out of the woodwork to make it perfectly clear that it was not his idea and it’s actually all Kristen Wiig’s fault he was involved in the first place.

“I was like, yeah, fine. Whatever…Seems like a lovely thing to do,” Dornan said in a recent interview on the Tea With Me podcast, describing how his friend Kristen Wiig called him up explaining Gadot’s idea for the video. After filming a couple seconds of himself singing in the bathroom of his house, Dornan sent it off to Wiig without a second thought. “Whatever happens, happens,” he said.

It wasn’t until days later that the Fifty Shades star received an apology text from Wiig saying, “There’s been a lot of negative stuff.” Though Dornan had an inkling a video featuring a bunch of celebrities self-isolating in their palatial homes might not be well-received, he was blissfully unaware of the extent of the backlash. “It’s a funny thing, not being on social media, I wasn’t really aware of the negative reaction to it,” he says. “But I was made aware quite quickly by some mates.”

Having not been directly exposed to the criticisms, mockery, and parodies filling social media, Dornan is able to make peace with his involvement in the video. “[Gal] was trying to do a good and kind thing,” he says. “I just got dragged along with it.”

