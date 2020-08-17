James Wan is planning to put a little more horror in Aquaman 2

Aquaman Photo : Warner Bros.

James Wan’s Aquaman was mostly a fun romp through an underwater world where everyone except for Patrick Wilson was a cool bro who liked to chill with fish, dudes, and fish-dudes, but there was one particular sequence where Aquaman and Mera had to face off against a series of grotesque creatures called The Trench that leaned into Wan’s horror roots. Warner Bros. apparently liked the scene enough that it started moving forward with an Aquaman spin-off specifically about those terrible freaks, but that doesn’t mean Wan’s Aquaman 2 is going to be all shark-riding and fist-bumping. In a video posted on Twitter as a tease for the upcoming DC FanDome, Wan noted that his sequel is still going to have some horror elements—and possibly even more horror elements.

He doesn’t give specifics in the short video, naturally, but it does at least sound like the horror elements will be a little different next time. After all, The Trench are supposedly getting their own movie, so it would be a little repetitive—and maybe not so scary—to give them a spotlight in Aquaman 2. But what’s scarier than fish monsters living at the bottom of the ocean? Ghosts? The Flying Dutchman on SpongeBob Squarepants is pretty scary, they should just put him in the movie. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until 2022 to see just how spooky this thing gets.