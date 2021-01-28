James McAvoy's soggy bottom to feature on The Great Celebrity Bake Off

Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Among the multitude of pleasures associated with UK reality TV sensation The Breat British Bake Off/Baking Show, one of the biggest is the way—rare among reality shows—it manages to sell the idea that its various contestants are just regular folks. (Albeit ones who happen to be much, much better at baking than you. ) The show’s everyman appeal is a huge part of what makes it such a consistently soothing watch, as the contestants react the way anyone confronted with Noel Fielding walking up to them and attempting to engage in absurdist banter while they’re trying to make a goddamn éclair might.

But also: Celebrities are pretty cool too, right?

That’s the logic that underpins the show’s regular famous-focused spin-off , The Great Celebrity Bake Off (also known as The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off) , which sees the show’s famed tent fill with the warm, reassuring scent of celebrities flop-sweating because they don’t know how to make a muffin. Running for the last three years, the charity show’s participants have ranged from the G enuinely F amous (John Lithgow, Richard Dreyfuss, James Blunt) to the Famous Because We Watch A Lot Of Taskmaster (including comedians Roisin Conaty, Russell Howard, and the inimitable James Acaster).

Now the series has listed its next set of variably famous contestants to be divided up into groups of four for single-episode runs. Topping the list: James McAvoy and Daisy Ridley, who will both get to see whether being actual, no-fooling movie stars qualifies you to ably weather the ambiguous horrors of the proving drawer. Also on the list (per Deadline, and don’t mind us as we drink every time a Taskmaster alum gets listed, we’re partial ): athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, comedian John Bishop, TV host Stacey Dooley, comedian Tom Allen, comedian David Baddiel, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, YouTuber KSI, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, author Philippa Perry, broadcaster Nick Grimshaw, comedian Rob Beckett (drink!) , singer Alexandra Burke, TV host Anneka Rice, actor Reece Shearsmith, musician Dizzee Rascal, musician Anne-Marie, singer Nadine Coyle, and comedian Katherine Ryan (drink!) .

The series is expected to star Bake’s usual contingent of hosts and judges, including Fielding, newcomer Matt Lucas, Prue Leith, and the glowering king of Big Stepdad Energy himself, Paul Hollywood. No word yet on whether this season of Celebrity Bake Off (or the earlier ones, for that matter) will ever make its way to Netflix.