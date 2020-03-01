Photo : Christian Petersen ( Getty Images )

The lead-up to James Gunn directing The Suicide Squad (a “relaunch” of the Jared Leto movie) was already tumultuous, with Disney caving to troll pressure and firing Gunn from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 for some offensive jokes he had made (and apologized for) years ago, then Warner Bros. stepped in and asked him to write and then direct the supervillain team-up movie, and shortly after that he was re-hired to make the third Guardians movie. Gunn announced this weekend that filming had wrapped on The Suicide Squad, but in a post commemorating the occasion, he explained that things didn’t get any easier once he got on set.

Gunn says his father died right before filming started and his dog died right before it ended, making it a “hard, hard time” in his life, but he adds that it was still “the most fulfilling time” he’s ever had making a movie. He says it was thanks to “the professionalism, talent, compassion, and kindness” of his cast and crew, and in his Instagram post he thanks them and says, “You are why I make movies.” It’s sad and sweet and more heartfelt than what we’ve come to expect from Suicide Squad movies, but we’d like to talk about the photo Gunn included in his post.

The Suicide Squad is still fairly mysterious, and while we do know a lot of of the people in it, there’s a chance there’s some interesting or surprising stuff in this photo… but it’s so small that we can’t make anything out. That’s definitely James Gunn kneeling in the front row and off to the left, but other than that we’ve got nothing. Sean Gunn is probably in there somewhere, and that looks like Margot Robbie in the center , but for all we know this could just be crew members and not cast. (We don’t mean that like “just crew,” because we know the crew is way more important than the stupid actors, but some of those actors are famous and we want to see them more than regular people!)

