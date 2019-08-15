Hot on the heels of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood comes another 1969-set film about the film industry and Sharon Tate: James Franco’s adaptation of Steve Erickson’s 2007 novel Zeroville.

The thing is, it was made way back in 2014, but languished after its distributor, Alchemy, filed for bankruptcy. Now, the film is getting a proper release via the producers at myCinema. The real story, though, is the star wattage on display here: Franco not only directed the film, but acts alongside Seth Rogen, Megan Fox, Jacki Weaver, Craig Robinson, Danny McBride, Will Ferrell, and a pre-The Act Joey King. Also, Horatio Sanz plays Francis Ford Coppola.

Advertisement

Watch the film’s flashy, over-the-top trailer below.

Here’s a plot synopsis:



Vikar is a lost soul journeying through Hollywood 1969, a land of myths, beauty, and monsters. The studio system is in decay, and a new generation of brash filmmakers are on the rise. With his shaved head marked by a tattoo from his favorite film, 1951’s A Place in the Sun, Vikar is a bizarre presence even amid the dreamers and players. He finds work first building sets, then as an apprentice editor obsessed with wielding the power of moving images. As his involvement in the creative process deepens, so does his fascination with a tragic screen goddess named Soledad. Together they discover just how hard it is to live in the blurred boundary between reality and illusion.

Advertisement

Zeroville is due out on September 20.