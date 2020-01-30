James Corden really needs you to know that he drives the car in Carpool Karaoke

A recent video from a bystander in L.A. made its rounds last week. In it, James Corden and Justin Bieber can be seen in a towed SUV, where they are clearly filming a segment for Carpool Karaoke. The image of Corden not driving the like an honest chauffeuring songster rocked the internet (well, at least five despondent Twitter users) and on last night’s Late Late Show With James Corden, the host took a moment to address the callous accusations and maintain his authenticity.

“I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we’re doing something unsafe,” Corden insisted. “I swear to you, 95% of the time I really am endangering the lives of the world’s biggest pop stars.” To specify, “unsafe” may include a costume change, a dance number, or as Corden joked, “when [he’s] drunk.” As it turns out, a tow truck was only used for a few of the celebrities, including Cardi B and Migos. But that time when he decided to give away Celine Dion’s shoes to an unsuspecting Las Vegas pedestrian? That sweet pull off of the curb was 100% him, and how dare we question that.

While this may absolve the show of any driving-related accusations , that still doesn’t account for the other instances of deceit, like the fact that they don’t tape their episodes well into the night, but at 5 P.M. like a bunch of rookies (or like every other late- night host ). Corden also doesn’t need the assistance of celebrities to help him get to work every other week. Do you hear that? That’s the faint clatter of millions of viewers’ perceptions shattering accordingly.

Either way, Corden is just surprised as we are that this has caused more of a kerfuffle than his involvement in Cats.