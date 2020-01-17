James Corden got Steve Buscemi and Tim Roth to do a Reservoir Dogs parody

Screenshot : The Late Late Show With James Corden ( YouTube

Reservoir Dogs has gone 28 years without a sequel, which is good because it absolutely doesn’t need one. Even so, the temptation to revist such a career-defining film must be powerful for those involved. How else to explain the decision made by Steve Buscemi and Tim Roth to reprise their parts as Mr. Pink and Mr. Orange for the benefit of a Late Late Show With James Corden video parodying the Tarantino classic?



The joke here is simple: James Corden, preparing to torture the crew’s captured police officer while wearing Mr. Blonde cosplay, isn’t as frightening as Michael Madsen and his musical taste is far worse. Instead of sticking to Stealers Wheel while menacing the cop with a straight razor as Madsen did, he switches between tracks, dancing around to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.,” Wham!’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” and Silentó’s “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).”



Roth slumps in the corner, covered in bright red blood as he cradles his gunshot wound, and urges Corden to get the ear-cutting over with. Instead, Corden chops off some of the cop’s hair and does the “got your nose” thumb trick to him. Eventually, Buscemi comes in and says they need to stop wasting time and up the pain. He and Corden proceed to do the Macarena.



What sticks out from all of this isn’t the joke, which is just okay, but the simple pleasure of seeing Roth and Buscemi back again in their black suits all these years later. If we must revisit Reservoir Dogs, let it be through disposable stuff like this skit rather than an ill-advised live-action continuation or further video game projects.



