Photo: James Cameron (Michael Buckner/Getty Images); Russo Brothers (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Avengers: Endgame is officially the highest grossing film of all time, having finally surpassed the $2.789 billion record set by James Cameron’s Avatar back in 2009. Marvel was a bit sneaky—or clever, depending on your patience for Hollywood big dick contests—releasing an “extended” cut a few weeks back to trick ticket buyers into watching a not-fully-rendered Hulk. If Cameron was annoyed by the stunt, he isn’t showing it. The Terminator and Titanic director offered congratulations via Twitter today, with the official Avatar account sharing a custom graphic situating Iron Man in the film’s mythical Pandora.



“I see you Marvel,” reads a message from Cameron, who translates the phrase from the Na-vi tongue of his (apparent?) franchise. “Congratulations to Avengers: Endgame on becoming the new box-office king.”

Advertisement

Instead of forcing Cameron to wash their feet with his hair like most Hollywood directors would do, the Civil War and Infinity War directors responded with a tweet fawning over the legendary director. “To @JimCameron- you’re a monumental reason why we fell in love with film in the first place. Thank you for always inspiring us and opening the world’s eyes to what’s possible. We can’t wait to see where you take us next...”

Advertisement

Next up for Cameron, of course, is Terminator: Dark Fate, which he’s producing. His passion project, though, is his upcoming Avatar films, which, despite getting some goofy titles and a whole host of casting announcements, remain more or less cloaked in secrecy.

Advertisement

The Russos, meanwhile, have plenty on their plate, including an animated Magic: The Gathering series for Netflix, an adaptation of ‘80s indie comic GrimJack, and a live-action reboot of Battle Of The Planets.