James Bond still has No Time To Die in this Super Bowl spot

The Super Bowl, with all of its celebrations of capitalism and hot wings, is a very American event, but that didn’t stop 007 from sneaking in and making some noise for Her Majesty’s Secret Service with a new trailer for No Time To Die. Well, “trailer” might be overselling it, because this is pretty short and doesn’t have a lot of new stuff. What it does have, though, is James Bond swinging his car around while it shoots machine guns and some ominous looming from Rami Malek’s new villain. Speaking of, isn’t it nice to have a Super Bowl Sunday where the overly confident bad guy isn’t Tom Brady for once?

No Time To Die will be in theaters on April 10.