Jaleel "Steve Urkel" White now hosts a podcast where he interviews other former child stars

A child star’s arc is rarely a bright one. Thrust into the public eye at a formative age, sometimes by parents who are less concerned with their kid ’s wellbeing than they are the size of their paychecks, an actor can succumb to all the tropes of drugs, excess, and mental breakdowns by the time are old enough to drive. For the ones who miraculously make it out (relatively) unscathed, we imagine their lives can still be pretty weird as hell.



Well, as it turns out, we don’t actually have to imagine it any longer. Last week, Jaleel “Steve Urkel” White debuted his new podcast, Ever After with Jaleel White, which finds the former sitcom star interviewing his fellow former child actors about their lives, careers, and all the associated highs and lows. So far, White has virtually sat down with the likes of KeKe Palmer, Haley Joel Osment, and most recently, Raven-Symoné, who spoke with White about cultural representation, quarantining, and her recent marriage. Upcoming guests include Seth Green, Melissa Joan Hart, and Mayim Bialik.

Check out the (strangely horrifying?) visual trailer below:



