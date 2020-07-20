Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Jake Johnson tries, fails to inspire the youth in Netflix's foul-mouthed Hoops trailer

Image: Netflix

Continuing to corner the market on angry, roughly-rendered mentors with potential hearts of gold, Jake Johnson is settling into his next animated role rather comfortably. Netflix released the trailer for Hoops, an adult animated comedy about a high school basketball coach who aims to turn his shoddy team around and get them to the “big leagues.” Johnson stars as Coach Ben Hopkins, who Netflix describes as “a pathetic, angry, foul-mouthed coach desperate to prove himself, but always looking for an easy way to get the job done. He’s shameless and selfish, and given the opportunity to do the right thing, he fails most of the time.”

In this short teaser, Hopkins can be seen making a half-hearted attempt to inspire his team with what should be an easy shot for a supposed professional. Not much happens outside of Hopkins inserting strings of profanities between missed shots, but we imagine it’s a decent enough slice of what to expect from the largely inept guide.

Along with a teaser, Netflix also revealed the rest of the cast and a premiere date. Starring alongside Johnson is Rob Riggle, Natasha Leggaro, Ron Funches, Cleo King, and A.D. Miles. Hoops premiers on Netflix August 21. In the meantime, check out the teaser below.

