Jake Johnson and Omar Sy can't escape the dinosaurs, will return for Jurassic World 3

Remember how much fun the first Jurassic World was in those pre-Star Wars: The Force Awakens days, where everyone was primed for some nostalgia-baiting action regardless of how good it actually was? Those were the days. If only there was some way to recapture the excitement of 2015 with some kind of… nostalgia-baiting action movie.

Actually, it sounds like that’s exactly what we’re getting with Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World 3, with The Hollywood Reporter saying that a pair of fairly ancillary characters from the first movie (or at least the first movie of this reboot sequel) will be rejoining the dinosaur fun alongside all of those actors from the actual first movie (as in, Jurassic Park). Specifically, we’re talking about Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, with the former reprising his role as Jurassic Park fanboy/Jurassic World control room guy Lowery Cruthers and the latter reprising his role as Barry Sembene, the raptor trainer who was not Chris Pratt’s character. Both of them evidently got far enough away from the dino drama to avoid Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but now they’re getting back into the dino biz for this next movie. (THR doesn’t say anything about Vivian Krill, the control room operator played by Lauren Lapkus, but maybe they’ll save her for a post-credits scene or for her own solo spin-off.)

In addition to the aforementioned returning stars, both new and old, Jurassic World 3 will feature Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise.