Photo: The Late Late Show With James Corden (YouTube)

Did you know “love” is actually synonymous with “Gyllenhaal”? Because, fun fact, it is. And James Corden wants you all to know with this Whitney Houston parody professing his love for Jake Gyllenhaal. Like a lot of us, Corden just cannot get Gyllenhaal out of his damn head. Even puppies in sunnies can’t do the trick. While in London to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home, the actor embraced Corden’s undying support via song, all while dodging an interview.



The tenderness as they cover Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All” with new, Jake-inspired lyrics is nearly as touching. as Gyllenhaal admitting that, actually, The Deuce’s Maggie Gyllenhaal is the greater of the two siblings. Corden’s musical skits are known to go all out, and this one is definitely up there in production, right up there with that time he got Celine Dion to recreate Titanic’s “King Of The World” scene.

Advertisement

But it’s the heartfelt sendoff of Jake, who is the Jakest of all Gyllenhaals, that’s the best part. Eyes linger, smoke pours, and a final Breakfast Club fist in the air punctuates the scene perfectly. Watch it above.