Jada Pinkett Smith may also return to The Matrix

Following yesterday’s eyebrow-raising news of Neil Patrick Harris’ casting in The Matrix 4 (they should really get a title for that thing) comes word of another familiar face potentially returning to the franchise: Deadline reports that Jada Pinkett Smith is in talks to return to The Matrix for the upcoming sequel. Pinkett Smith played the role of Niobe, a rebel and skilled martial artist from Zion who pilots the Logos aircraft in the second and third installments of the series. Niobe was also featured in the Enter The Matrix video game, as well as the MMORPG The Matrix Online.



Pinkett Smith would be joining fellow returning cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss, reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was recently enlisted for a leading role, though the details of both his and Neil Patrick Harris’ parts are not yet known. Plot specifics are similarly unknown for the sequel, which will be directed by original trilogy filmmaker Lana Wachowski from a screenplay she’s co-written with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Production on The Matrix 4 (or whatever they end up calling this one) is set to begin in early 2020.