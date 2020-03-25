During a moment when most of us could truly use a time machine, Jacob Collier has taken it upon himself to transport us right back to the ‘80s with his latest release, “In My Bones.” Joined by Kimbra and Tarriona “Tank” Ball of the Grammy-nominated Tank And The Bangas, Collier offers up “Sledgehammer”-esque whimsy with a funky, synth-heavy score. If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for gyrating skeletons, rapping robots, and a high-risk game of Operation, this video is it. It reminds us just how much fun it is to dance again. Remember dancing?

“In My Bones” seemingly comes with one goal: to get people moving. With a confident baseline and lyrics about abiding by one’s innate energy, the tune is a well of positivity and a suitable escape. The injection of Tank’s unflappable New Orleans swagger is both all too brief and a nice bit of added texture, even in a song that is doing so much (in a good way) .

The high-energy track is the latest slice from his forthcoming collection, Djesse, Vol. 3, and another example of his penchant for interesting collaborations. Back in December, the London artist released the volume’s first peek, “Time Alone With You” with Daniel Caesar. The previous volumes, which have earned him a total of four Grammys, included works with JoJ o and Lianne La Havas. Collier is slated to release Djesse, Vol. 3 later this year.