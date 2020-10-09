Jack White replaces Morgan Wallen as SNL's next musical guest

Jack White probably respects COVID protocols. Photo : Kevin Winter

Saturday Night Live was recently put in a bit of a bind when when a Tik Tok showing maskless country artist and formerly slated musical guest Morgan Wallen pandemic- partying hit the internet . In response, SNL complied with COVID protocols and quickly revoked his invitation, but it left the late-night sketch show in a scramble to find a replacement for the upcoming episode. On Friday morning, just one day before the episode is set to air , SNL confirmed that rocker Jack White will be stepping fill the spot.

“We’re still in the middle of it,” said EP Lorne Michaels, who announced the change on the Today show . “Calling somebody on a Thursday to be here for Friday, it’s complicated. It has to be people who are ready to go. And he’s always good on the show.” Michaels also noted that while his carelessness was enough to earn him the boot this time around, Wallen will inevitably be invited back to the show at some point: “It probably isn’t the first person from rock ‘n’ roll who partied after, in that case, a football game or a concert. But we’re just living in a different time and everything is scrutinized.”

After the party footage was released, Wallen make a video of his own to apologize for his choices. “My actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they have obviously affected my longterm goals and my dreams. I respect the show’s decision because I k now that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this.”

In the meantime, SNL fans are probably in for a decent time, as White has performed on the show three times thus far—once with the White Stripes and twice more as a solo artists. He’ll be joining host Bill Burr on October 10 while Issa Rae and musical guest Justin Bieber are set to stop by Studio 8H next weekend, October 17 .

