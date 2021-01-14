Jack Kirby's son has a message for any pro-Trump rioters dressing up as Captain America

Photo : Justin Sullivan ( Getty Images )

The Marvel Universe (and comic books in general) have a long history of being co-opted by the worst of fans—something that was on full display at last week’s storming of the United States Capitol. Several insurrections were spotted brandishing Captain America iconography, including one dipshit holding up a broom with Cap’s shield affixed to the handle. This week, Neal Kirby—the son of Captain America co-creator and comics legend Jack Kirby—pointed out the hypocrisy in a statement to CNN’s Jake Tapper, which Tapper posted on Twitter.

“Perhaps the most iconic symbol of patriotism since the ‘Spirit of 1776,’ Captain America has stood as a symbol and protector of our democracy and the rule of law for the past 79 years,” Kirby wrote. “He was created by two Jewish guys from New York who hated Nazis and hated bullies.”

Kirby goes on to detail more of the horrors his father and Simon witnessed in their lives, and in case anyone’s still not sure where he stands by the end of the post, he confirms that the two Marvel giants would not have supported Trump: “Several of our presidents held the same values as Captain America. Donald Trump is not one of them.”

Hell, anyone who’s seen the first MCU Captain America film (or even its disastrous 1990 predecessor) would know that his primary antagonist, the Red Skull, is a literal Nazi.

Kirby’s whole statement is worth a read, and you can do so below.

My father, Jack Kirby, along with his partner Joe Simon, created Captain America in 1941. Perhaps the most iconic symbol of patriotism since the ‘Spirit of 1776,’ Captain America has stood as a symbol and protector of our democracy and the rule of law for the past 79 years. He was created by two Jewish guys from New York who hated Nazis and hated bullies. Captain America stood up for the underdog, and, as the story as written, even before he gained his strength and process from Army scientists, always stood for what was righteous, and never backed down. At 72, I have a fairly vivid personal memory of every political and cultural upheaval since Castro’s revolution in the mid-1950s. Add to that my father’s stories, and I could probably paint a picture of the battlefields of northern France surrounding the city of Metz in WWII as well. However, the events that transpired at our nations’ Capitol on Jan. 6, an insurrection inspired and fomented by our own president, will be the event that haunts me forever. While watching one of the horrific videos of the storming of the Capitol, I thought I noticed someone in a Trump/Capt. America t-shirt! I was appalled and mortified. I believe I even caught a quick glance of someone with a Captain America shield. A quick Google search turned up Trump as Captain America on T-shirts, posters, even a flag! These images are disgusting and disgraceful. Captain America is the absolute antithesis of Donald Trump. Where Captain America is selfless, Trump is self-serving. Where Captain America fights for our country and democracy, Trump fights for personal power and autocracy. Where Captain America stands with the common man, Trump stands with the powerful and privileged. Where Captain America is courageous, Trump is a coward. Captain America and Trump couldn’t be more different. My father, Jack Kirby, and Joe Simon, the creators of Captain America and WWII veterans, would be absolutely sickened by these images. These images are an insult to both their memories. If Donald Trump had the qualities and character of Captain America, the White House would be a shining symbol of truth and integrity, not a festering cesspool of lies and hypocrisy. Several of our presidents held the same values as Captain America. Donald Trump is not one of them.

