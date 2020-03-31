Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Jack Black's on TikTok dancing around in his underwear

Andrew Paul
Filed to:jack black
jack blackTikTokcoronavirus
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Jack Blacks on TikTok dancing around in his underwear
Screenshot: YouTube

For better or worse, a lot of celebrities have recently taken to social media along with the rest of us during their self-quarantines. We could give you a list of the ones to check out right now, but honestly, all of them are officially irrelevant at this point. Our reasoning? Jack Black has a TikTok account now, and his first video proves that he is the sort of guy who’s made for this kind of brief, much-needed levity in our weird, dystopian lives.

Advertisement

The world is a scary place at the moment, but Jack Black dancing in his underwear while wearing a cowboy hat and boots makes it a little more manageable. There’s a couple more videos on there currently, all of which are adorable and funny and involve his son messing with him.

We’re taking these brief reminders of our common humanity where we can get them, okay?

Send Great Job, Internet tipsto gji@theonion.com

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul's work is recently featured by Rolling Stone, GQ, The Forward, and The Believer, as well as McSweeney's Internet Tendency and TNY's Daily Shouts.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Mindy Kaling, Kenya Barris, and a few MCU alums lead April’s TV premieres

Wij isn’t Salò for 2020, or the next Kids—it’s just repugnant

Devil in disguise: Who's inside Charlotte Hale's head on Westworld?

The goats have seized their opportunity to take over a Welsh resort town