Jack Black's on TikTok dancing around in his underwear

Screenshot : YouTube

For better or worse, a lot of celebrities have recently taken to social media along with the rest of us during their self-quarantines. We could give you a list of the ones to check out right now, but honestly, all of them are officially irrelevant at this point. Our reasoning? Jack Black has a TikTok account now, and his first video proves that he is the sort of guy who’s made for this kind of brief, much- needed levity in our weird, dystopian lives.



The world is a scary place at the moment, but Jack Black dancing in his underwear while wearing a cowboy hat and boots makes it a little more manageable. There’s a couple more videos on there currently, all of which are adorable and funny and involve his son messing with him.

We’re taking these brief reminders of our common humanity where we can get them, okay?

