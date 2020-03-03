Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC will kick of this year’s Red Nose Day fundraiser festivities with Celebrity Escape Room, a special event in which Jack Black traps famous people in some kind of elaborate puzzle and forces them to work together and find a solution before devious traps brutally murder them. Wait, that’s the movie Escape Room. This one’s about raising money to help kids and will probably feature surprisingly few deaths. Still, it will have Adam Scott, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Ben Stiller solving puzzles for an hour as Jack Black offers clues and (we assume) playful taunts, which actually sounds like a lot of fun. Assuming NBC puts money into this and creates some interesting aesthetics for the various rooms that Black’s prisoners have to pass through, this could end up being a lot more interesting than the usual “look how fun celebrities are!” specials.

Celebrity Escape Room will air on NBC on May 21.

