Ja Rule takes baby steps, admits Fyre Festival was a "little bit" of a fraud

As Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland serves six years behind bars—with, we might add, Mike “The Situation”—his partner-in-fraud Ja Rule got off scot-free, despite being heavily involved in this decade’s most most indelible act of schadenfreude. Ja’s even talked about staging another Fyre Festival, an idea he asserts yet again in a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“Well, I mean, it wasn’t my fault,” he says, a charitable read on things. “Here’s the thing, Andy, I wanna do it the right way, the right partners. And here’s what I know: I have the biggest festival in the world, even if it never happened.”

“It’s like calling a ship the Titanic,” Cohen cheekily responds, which seems to trip up Ja, and not for the first time in the interview.

When pressed as to whether he was “surprised” that McFarland would ask “extremely dedicated” investor Andy King to provide oral sex in exchange for bottles of water, Ja is caught extremely off-guard, either because he’s embarrassed or because he knows McFarland as exactly the kind of guy who ask someone to do that. He’s bailed out by his fellow guest before he can answer for himself, but he’s a bit more articulate when pressed on his comments about how Fyre Fest was “fake advertising” but not a fraud. “I believe now, after everything unraveled, it was a little of both,” he admits.

Or a lot of both. We, perhaps, may never know the depths of Ja’s culpability until we get the full story in McFarland’s memoir, Promythus: The God of Fyre, which is unfortunately very real.

Ja also continues to claim that he hasn’t watched either Netflix or Hulu’s documentaries about the subject, despite the fact that he absolutely has. His reason? “I lived it, Andy. I’m good.”

Watch the full clip below.

