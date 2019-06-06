Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

It would be so easy for Ja Rule to simply not remind the public of his connection to the garbage barge fire that was Fyre Festival. Sure, there are two competing documentaries about the infamous disaster that will forever preserve his involvement within the annals of streaming history, but we are also a fickle public. Back in February the Twittersphere was busy lampooning his unfortunate ‘90s-inspired halftime show at the Timberwolves-Bucks game and Fyre Festival, like, barely came up. Point is, the public has a tendency to move on rather quickly, for better or worse.

Ja, on the other hand, is continuing to voluntarily talk about the greatest luxury music festival that never was, which is about as baffling as admitting to falsely advertising an event and then denying any fraudulent behavior within the same breath. Oh wait, he did that shit, too! Anyway, the rapper/mogul appeared on The Breakfast Club with friend and long-time creative partner Irv Gotti on Wednesday and, of course, was asked about the festival. Ja proceeded to defend it once again.

“Let’s not act like every-fucking-body wasn’t coming to the Fyre Festival,” he said. “It was fucking done wrong. It was organized bad. The idea of it was dope, the marketing was dope, everything was done very right on that end. The execution was extremely bad, man.”

He then went on to talk about the recent Rolling Loud festival in Miami, which resulted in shootings, death, and the arrest of rapper Kodak Black, believing that the lack of similar backlash toward that particular event was not fair.

His assessment that Fyre Festival only affected “white kids that didn’t get their tents” shows a total lack of regard for the many black workers of Great Exuma who lost time, resources, and compensation thanks to the scam. In fact, Maryann Rolle -the restaurateur featured in Netflix’s documentary Fyre - is still raising money to recoup loses caused by the festival. If he would just stop talking long enough to take a good look at the resulting, sustained damage, he might know that.