After reprising his iconic role as J. Jonah Jameson for a hilarious end-credits scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home, J.K. Simmons says we most definitely have not seen the last of The Daily Bugle chief. During an appearance on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show (as spotted by Collider), Simmons revealed that Jameson will return for at least two more appearances in Marvel properties, and he’s already filmed one of them:



There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus. He showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits of Far From Home… There is one more JJJ appearance in the can, and from what I’m hearing there’s a plan for yet another. So hopefully JJJ will continue now and forever.

Simmons first played Jameson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, and reprised the role in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, which found an extremely clever and funny way to modernize the brash newsman—by turning The Daily Bugle into an ultra- conservative, conspiracy-driven “news” show hosted by an Alex Jones-esque Jameson, who reveals the real identity of Tom Holland’s Spidey to the world during the film’s end-credits scene. That cameo opened the door for Jameson to re- appear in all kinds of Marvel properties, but Simmons stops short of revealing which title we’ll see him in next.

As Collider notes, there are several possibilities, including upcoming MCU films Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, as well as Marvel’s new Disney+ TV series Loki, WandaVision, and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Of the above, only Black Widow and The Eternals have completed production, though that hardly matters if Simmons filmed a cameo similar to his role in Far From Home. It’s also possible that Jameson could appear in one of Sony’s upcoming Spidey-adjacent films, like Morbius (the Jared Leto vampire movie) or Venom 2. The latter could be pretty hilarious, given that Hardy’s Eddie Brock is the host of The Eddie Brock Report, a Vice-style investigative news series. Let them fight!