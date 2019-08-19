Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images), Amy Sussman (Getty Images for EW)

It sounds like Chris Pratt is getting yet another shot at a big sci-fi franchise, with America’s go-to action star set to appear in Ghost Draft, a movie from Lego Batman director Chris McKay about a guy who gets sent to the future to fight in an alien war that has something to do with his “ability to confront his past.” That comes from Variety, which is also reporting that Pratt will be joined by GLOW’s Betty Gilpin and Yvonne Strahovski from Handmaid’s Tale. They’ll all also be joined by J.K. Simmons, who is currently in negotiations to play Pratt’s father (via The Hollywood Reporter), which seems like it shouldn’t be a particularly huge role if Pratt’s going to the future to fight this war—unless this is all a trick and Pratt is playing Simmons’ father? That’d be fun. We don’t know who Gilpin is playing, but maybe she’ll be a future alien. Too many future aliens are just CG these days.