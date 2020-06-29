Photo : Theo Wargo/WireImage ( Getty Images )

Happy Monday! Have you gotten an enthusiastic start to your week? Paid a bill? Called your senator? Planned a meal or two? If so, you’re in good company, because J.K. Rowling, too, has already checked a box off her to-do list: She’s already completed her weekly bout of disappointing people who love her books through a potent combination of bigotry and pettiness.



The Independent reports that Rowling has deleted a tweet praising fellow author Stephen King for being one of “the men who stood up when they didn’t need to,” after the Cujo author voiced his support of trans women. The interaction came after Rowling, who just can’t stop talking about her shitty views on trans issues, tweeted a quote from late feminist writer Andrea Dworkin—a tweet that was itself a response to a British politician who “who accused her of “using” her experience with domestic abuse to promote discrimination against the trans community.”

That’s a good quote. King retweeted it. This greatly pleased Ms. Rowling (per the Independent):

In response, Rowling tweeted that her love for King had reached “new heights”. She added: “It’s so much easier for men to ignore women’s concerns, or to belittle them, but I won’t ever forget the men who stood up when they didn’t need to. Thank you, Stephen.”

Well, that didn’t sit well with some constant readers, and when pressed, he had this to say:

So, naturally, Rowling just straight-up deleted her tweet praising King, because of course if a man who supports survivors of domestic abuse also supports trans women, then that’s just not acceptable.

Witness the fully journey below:

To paraphrase a certain book series: Remember, if the time should come when you have to make a choice between what is right and what is easy, simply delete the tweet in a snit and keep on digging that hole.

If you want to support LGBTQ youth, consider donating to GLSEN, which promotes anti-bullying initiatives and gay-straight alliances in schools nationwide, and The Trevor Project, which operates a confidential hotline staffed by trained counselors who provide crisis-intervention and suicide-prevention services.



