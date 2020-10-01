J.J. Abrams Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Watch out, Stephen King: Another author’s entire canon is now being processed through Hollywood’s adaptation machine. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is kicking off a “ramp-up” of Dr. Seuss movies after the success of Netflix’s Green Eggs And Ham series (which is coming back for a second season ), starting with the new animated The Cat In The Hat movie we heard about in 2018. It’s now scheduled for a 2024 release, directed by Erica Rivinoja and Art Hernandez, and it’ll set up the storyline of a spin-off about Thing One and Thing Two for a Dr. Seuss cinematic universe of some sort—which is exactly what we joked about Warner Bros. doing with The Cat In The Hat back in 2018. Are we prophets? No, it was just an easy joke.

Arguably the more interesting part of this “ramp-up,” though, is an animated adaptation of Oh, The Places You’ll Go from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot studio. This will be the company’s first animated film, and studio head Hannah Minghella says that the book is so “full of the inspiration, imagination, wonder, and hope that has encouraged and entertained readers of all ages for generations” that it’s “hard to imagine a more iconic or beloved book” to choose as the studio’s first animated feature. We don’t have many other specifics about this movie, but as is the case with all Bad Robot productions, don’t be too surprised if it turns out to be another Cloverfield movie. It’s been a while since we got one and we’re starting to get suspicious.