Ivanka Trump, famed accessory-designer and famed accessory to an administration currently waging war on the basic concepts of equality and justice, decided that Monday was a good time to tweet about Pride 2020.



It went about as well as you’d expect.

“Less hate, more love!” Trump wrote above a little graphic of the word “Love,” stirring the hearts of the mole-people trapped miles beneath the earth’s surface with no news from the surface world other than a printed out copy of the message. “Surely, this human woman is a good human woman!” the mole-people must have chittered to one another from their subterranean den, squinting at Trump’s words against the light of a single matchstick. “If she says she wants more love than hate, she must mean it!” another likely added, prompting its friends to nod their furry heads in agreement.

Unfortunately for Trump, her hashtagged support for Pride wasn’t all that welcome to pretty much anybody else. Following Lilly Wachowski’s excellent example, lots of people got right to the point with their responses:



Others replied with a few examples of the monstrous hypocrisy of Ivanka Trump, presidential advisor, barfing out a tweet whose message is in no way supported by her and her government’s actions:



Unfortunately for Trump, the only audiences likely to take her tweet at face value—like single-cell organisms deep within the Mariana Trench and the aforementioned mole-people—do not have access to Twitter and cannot help balance the response in her favor.



