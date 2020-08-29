It's witches vs. fascists in the new His Dark Materials teaser

Dark materials just keep getting darker this week, as HBO released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of its Philip Pullman adaptation series, His Dark Materials. Building off footage that the show first showed off at Comic-Con, the new His Dark Materials teaser dives even deeper into the underlying “witches vs. fascists” running battle that underpins much of the show’s conflicts, showing the religious fascists of the Magisterium facing off against a mysterious coven.

Advertisement

Also, there are Dementors now.

Okay, okay: They’re actually called Spectres, and they’re a major, extra-spooky part of the last two-thirds of Pullman’s series of novels. In any case, in addition to these ghostly menaces, we also get to see plenty more of Dafne Keen’s Lyra and Amir Wilson’s Will—to say nothing of a very particular blade that’s destined to end up in the latter’s waiting hand.

Advertisement

His Dark Materials returns to HBO in November.