Screenshot: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (YouTube)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino’s award-devouring Amazon comedy, returns for its third season this winter. Today, Amazon released its first look at the upcoming batch of episodes, which find Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) hitting the road for “glamorous but humbling” comedy tour. Joel (Michael Zegen), meanwhile, looks like he’ll actually be pursuing some dreams of his own.

Watch the full teaser above ahead of the season’s December 3 premiere.