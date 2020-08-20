Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

It's Smash Mouth's "All Star," but sad and 6 minutes long

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Music
MusicFuture TeensSmash MouthAll StarcOVER
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Its Smash Mouths All Star, but sad and 6 minutes long
Screenshot: YouTube

Boston four-piece Future Teens dropped an excellent LP last year, one weepy enough to conjure up even the most buried pangs of high school heartache. Today, the emo outfit returned with a new EP, Sensitive Sessions, which offers hushed and intimate renditions of songs from Breakup Season. And, in keeping with the band’s Extremely Online bent, they’ve rounded out the collection with a cover of a cut that’s become more meme than song. Of course we’re talking about “All Star.”

Advertisement

“We basically wanted to see how drastically we could change the song,” vocalist/guitarist Daniel Radin said in a press release. “It’s such a classic song, bordering on meme, so we figured we’d try to reframe it so people might be able to listen to the lyrics and structure in a new way.”

Mission accomplished. The cover, which unfolds across nearly six minutes, wrenches every drop of genuine emotion still buried in the pop culture relic. There’s been plenty of tongue-in-cheek riffs on the song over the years—see its collision with “Steamed Hams”—but Future Teens are nothing if not earnest, corralling its manic chorus into a swaying and romantic ode to life’s possibilities.

Advertisement

Listen to it below.

Snag a limited edition 7-inch pressing of the EP over at the band’s website, stay tuned to their Twitter for info on an upcoming benefit livestream, and please don’t go see Smash Mouth during a pandemic.

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Drunk History dries up after 6 seasons on the air

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D portrayed sisterhood better than the MCU ever could

All Gas No Brakes host on interviewing conspiracy theorists and throwing himself into the Minneapolis protests

HBO Max's Class Action Park documentary gets a bone-bruising new trailer