Yes, some rumors are too good to be true. But sometimes those rumors are so damn good you just really, really, really need them to be true—especially in 2020, a year that basically confirms we are living in a simulation that’s been hijacked by a psychopathic teen boy who is destined to become a serial killer. (Oh, fuck, we are living in the plot of Serenity.) According to a new rumor, which appears to have originated with a site called The Direct, J.J. Abrams is developing a new live-action Constantine movie for HBO Max as part of the filmmaker’s recent Warner Bros. deal, for which he’s also producing a Justice League Dark series. Here’s where the rumor gets a little messy: The Direct says it’s unclear whether Keanu Reeves will reprise the title role from the 2005 film, or if Abrams will recast the role with a new actor. Meanwhile, Dread Central claims to have heard from sources that Reeves is reprising the role and that the new Constantine film is part of a plan to “build up” the Justice League Dark universe before bringing various characters/threads together for an Avengers-style team-up.



As far as rumors go, this one feels believable—it’s the Keanu Reeves of it all that raises questions. But Brandon Katz, senior entertainment reporter for Observer, tweeted that he has also heard “whispers” about the Constantine project:

We’ve reached out to WarnerMedia for comment on this rumor and will update if and when a representative responds.