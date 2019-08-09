Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse Productions, recently had a meeting with Sylvester Stallone. How do we know? Because on Wednesday he was tweeting about said meeting 20 minutes beforehand. The picture he shared shows him—excitement evident—waiting for the face-to-face along with James DeMonaco, the writer and director of the first three Purge films as well as the creator of the Purge TV series for USA Networks.

Advertisement

Blum later followed up with a picture from the actual meet-up, this time featuring Stallone himself.

Advertisement

While there are not any available details pertaining to what was actually discussed, DeMonaco’s presence suggests that it could have been something Purge-related. With the fifth installment both forthcoming and presumed to be the last, the addition of Stallone may be just the right “bang” to go out on. It’s still early, and there’s always a chance that they could have been discussing something else. Though if The Purge has taught us anything, it’s to stay vigilant.

[Via The Playlist]