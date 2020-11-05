It's okay to chuckle at Anderson Cooper calling it "Clitter"

Screenshot : CNN

If it’s been a long week for us, it’s been an endless one for Anderson Cooper. Like many other anchors on CNN, he’s been tasked with delivering non-stop coverage of a presidential election that, after two days, still hasn’t been called.



The telltale symptoms of fatigue began to set in yesterday afternoon, when Cooper’s shaky focus resulted in both a thousand-yard stare and a naughty mispronunciation of one of the world’s biggest social media platforms.



In case you need it, here’s a full transcript of his faux pas:

“The president overnight basically declaring victory, claiming that fraud was being committed and making false statements on Clitter,” he said, instantly serving to bulge the eyes of everyone watching . “ Uh, excuse me, on Twitter.” Unfortunately, the camera cut away from Cooper’s fellow silver-haired colleague John King before he could put a hand to his mouth and emit a pearl-clutching gasp.

Naturally, the jokes soon began to roll in on the very site that inspired the mishap.

With everything going on in the world, we shall all be forgiven for laughing at Clitter, just as Anderson Cooper shall be forgiven for creating it.



